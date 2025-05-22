TNM Podcast: ‘All of the stars are coming together,’ ft The Metals Co. CEO Barron on deep-sea mining

This week’s episode features Gerard Barron, executive chairman and CEO of The Metals Company, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the controversial topic of […]
By Northern Miner Staff May 22, 2025 At 9:39 am
Gerard Barron, CEO of The Metals Company.

This week’s episode features Gerard Barron, executive chairman and CEO of The Metals Company, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the controversial topic of deep-sea mining. Barron outlines why he believes extracting metals from the ocean floor presents a more sustainable alternative to land-based mining—especially for critical base metals like nickel.

He also addresses the environmental concerns surrounding deep-sea operations and explains how his company navigates regulatory uncertainty, including how U.S. standards can be applied even as the International Seabed Authority continues to shape its framework.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER

