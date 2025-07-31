TNM Podcast: Bull market in ‘real things’, ft CPM’s Christian on silver, platinum, palladium

This week’s episode features Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Christian shares his insights on the current macroeconomic landscape and explains why metals are attracting renewed interest from a wide range of investors.

He also delves into the dynamics of currencies and the bond market, and unpacks the recent major moves in platinum, palladium and silver.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!