Goldstorm moves toward first Crown drill holes

The Copernicus Zone and Delta West drill targets. Credit: Goldstorm

Goldstorm Metals, a precious- and base-metal exploration company with land in B.C.’s Golden Triangle, has completed planning and permitting for its 2026 exploration program on its Crown property.

Ken Konkin, the president and CEO of Goldstorm, says the company is preparing for its first-ever drill program on the property later this year, should snow conditions allow. “I will be visiting the property soon to evaluate the current conditions and determine when personnel, drill pad crews and members of the technical team can safely and efficiently mobilize to begin the program," he said.

According to Goldstorm, phase 1 exploration will consist of roughly 3,000 metres of diamond drilling focused on testing the Copernicus copper-gold geochemical trend along a 1.2 kilometre induced-polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly. If the results are encouraging, the company plans to move forward with a second phase of drilling totaling roughly 6,000 metres.

Goldstorm says it also plans to complete first‑pass drilling at the newly identified Delta West gold zone, alongside prospecting, geological mapping and sampling programs aimed at further expanding the discovery.

The broader program also includes fieldwork across the Electrum, Fairweather and Delta claims (EFD) trend, an area the company says has yielded encouraging gold and silver grades in past sampling.