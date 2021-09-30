TNM Podcast: Cameco ‘meme stock’? Wall Street Bets joins uranium trade, ft Global X research analyst Rohan Reddy

This week’s episode features Rohan Reddy, research analyst at Global X, a New York-based provider of global exchange-traded funds, including the Global X uranium ETF. In this wide-ranging interview, Reddy explains how uranium has largely risen in price as a result of investor demand, in particular Wall Street Bets. Nevertheless, Rohan expects an ongoing deficit in supply to keep pushing the market higher, with ESG continuing to be a dominating theme in the uranium narrative.

host Adrian Pocobelli

