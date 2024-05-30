TNM Podcast: ‘Copper famine’, green metals and misaligned incentives, ft Clareo’s Peter Bryant

By Marilyn Scales May 30, 2024 At 10:23 am
Peter Bryant, board chair of Clareo and the Development Partner Institute. Courtesy of Clareo.com

This week’s episode features Peter Bryant, board chair of Clareo and the Development Partner Institute, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, discussing some of the biggest issues facing the mining industry. Bryant delves into the anticipated shortfall in metal supplies in the coming years and the ongoing acquisition attempt by BHP for Anglo American, exploring its potential implications for the industry. He also addresses the growing conversation around green metals, their eventual implementation, and how circular economy principles could help alleviate supply constraints in the future.

