TNM Podcast: D.C.’s shifting tone, ft Carolyn Loder on Indigenous, women’s issues

This week’s episode features Carolyn Loder, the first woman in over a century to be inducted into the Colorado-based National Mining Hall of Fame. She also serves on the boards of K2 Gold (TSXV: KTO; US-OTC: KTGDF) and Integra Resources (TSXV: ITR; NYSE-A: ITRG).

Loder shares her insights on the evolving relationship between the mining industry and Indigenous communities in the United States, and reflects on the shifting tone in Washington toward domestic mining. She also highlights the vital role of the Women’s Mining Coalition and traces the progress of women in the mining sector over the past 50 years.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

