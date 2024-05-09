TNM Podcast: Global X investment strategist Roberta Caselli on supply constraints in the uranium and copper markets

By Marilyn Scales May 9, 2024 At 2:34 pm
Global X commodities investment strategist Roberta Caselli.

This week’s episode features Global X ETFs commodities investment strategist Roberta Caselli in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the metals markets. Caselli explains why uranium and copper are metals of particular interest right now, largely due to supply constraints in both markets. She also discusses the implications of a potential ban on Russian uranium in the United States and why uranium stocks might be a better investment than the metal, as well as the various forces driving the copper price and where it might be heading.

