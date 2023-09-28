TNM Podcast: Gold and silver premiums in China and Russian energy strategy, ft Paul from the Sirius Report

By Marilyn Scales September 28, 2023 At 3:07 pm
Gold bullion inside one of the Bank of England’s vaults. Photo by Bank of England

This week’s podcast feature geopolitical and natural resource commentator Paul from the Sirius Report in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Paul delves into the nuances of gold and silver premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange and highlights the substantial silver acquisitions by the Chinese government in recent years. Paul observes a burgeoning disparity between the paper and physical gold and silver markets, a divide he anticipates will be rectified once the “West is drained of metal.” Additionally, he sheds light on the evolving energy strategy of Russia as the nation progressively curtails its energy product exports.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

