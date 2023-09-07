TNM Podcast: Gold awaits ‘narrative shift’, ft Canaccord Genuity’s Cam Currie on precious metals stocks

This week’s episode features Canaccord Genuity senior investment advisor Cam Currie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the undervaluation in gold stocks as well as potential opportunities in silver and copper. Currie sees a recession on the horizon while warning about banks, sovereign debt, and fiat currencies. He also shares his view on the BRICS summit in August and what the macroeconomic implications might be for the future of the world.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.