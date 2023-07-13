TNM Podcast: ‘Good time to buy gold’—CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian on BRICS currency, silver and copper inventories

This week’s episode features CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on rumours of a BRICS gold-backed currency, as well as […]
CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian at the 2022 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC). Credit: Cambridge House

This week’s episode features CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on rumours of a BRICS gold-backed currency, as well as the fundamentals of the silver and copper markets. Christian explains why creating an alternative to the U.S. dollar in global trade is fraught with challenges, and why low inventories in the copper and silver markets are not necessarily as alarming as some commentators suggest.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

