TNM Podcast: Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro on new US mining legislation

This week’s episode features Revival Gold president and CEO Hugh Agro in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about mining in the United States. Agro shares his views on the Mining Clarity Act, which is making its way through the U.S. Congress. He also explains why he sees gold in a ‘quiet bull market’ and why mid-tier and junior gold stocks may take longer to move than the seniors. Additionally, he discusses what it’s like to develop mining projects in Idaho and Utah, where Revival Gold has its two main deposits.

LISTEN AT THE NORTHERN MINER