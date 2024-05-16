TNM Podcast: Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro on new US mining legislation

This week’s episode features Revival Gold president and CEO Hugh Agro in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about mining in the United […]
By Jax Jacobsen May 16, 2024 At 12:40 pm
Revival Gold president and CEO Hugh Agro gives a speech at the Canadian Mining Symposium in London on May 22, 2019. Photo by Martina Lang for The Northern Miner.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Revival Gold president and CEO Hugh Agro in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about mining in the United States. Agro shares his views on the Mining Clarity Act, which is making its way through the U.S. Congress. He also explains why he sees gold in a ‘quiet bull market’ and why mid-tier and junior gold stocks may take longer to move than the seniors. Additionally, he discusses what it’s like to develop mining projects in Idaho and Utah, where Revival Gold has its two main deposits.

LISTEN AT THE NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 21 2024 - May 23 2024
Discoveries 2024 Mining Conference
May 29 2024 - May 30 2024
Digitalization in Mining North America
Jun 03 2024 - Jun 04 2024
BATTERY TECH 2024
Jun 03 2024 - Jun 04 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024

Related Posts