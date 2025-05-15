TNM Podcast: Silver poised to break records, ft CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian on precious metals

This week’s episode features Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the dynamics of the precious metals market. […]
By Northern Miner Staff May 15, 2025 At 9:41 am
CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian on The Northern Miner Podcast.

This week’s episode features Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the dynamics of the precious metals market. Christian offers insights into the growing influence of Shanghai and Mumbai on global gold pricing and explains how the gold price is actually determined. He also explains how tariff announcements by former President Donald Trump may have contributed to a shift away from U.S. Treasuries and toward gold, among other assets. In addition, Christian shares his outlook on the silver market, predicting record highs on an annual basis over the next two years.

