TNM Podcast: The geopolitical race to mine the deep-sea floor, ft Ilya Epikhin

By Northern Miner Staff August 7, 2025 At 7:59 am
System used to uplift nodules from seafloor to surface. (Image courtesy of The Metals Company.)

This week’s episode features Ilya Epikhin, Senior Principal at consultants Arthur D. Little and Global Lead for Metals and Mining, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Epikhin offers his perspective on the evolving landscape of deep-sea mining in 2025, explaining why nations are racing to secure access to seabed resources ahead of a unified regulatory framework.

He highlights the critical role of polymetallic nodules — rich in battery metals such as nickel, cobalt, and manganese — and addresses growing environmental concerns posed by the lack of international consensus within the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

