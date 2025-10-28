Transforming minerals processing: Metso introduces innovative LCS model

Metso is enhancing its position as the top service partner from pit to port for the minerals processing industry by launching a groundbreaking Life Cycle Services (LCS) framework. The new, scalable LCS approach reflects the industry's shift toward outcome-based partnerships and performance-driven business models, addressing the varying support needs of customers.

Miika Tirkkonen, senior vice president of integrated service solutions at Metso, stated: “Our customers constantly aim to improve efficiency and profitability, although their needs vary greatly. Metso is committed to supporting different customer requirements and to helping them with long-term, continuous improvement. The new LCS framework spans from basic parts supply to full equipment lifecycle management, labor and shutdown services, to integrated flowsheet level operations, depending on the customer’s scope.”

Metso has introduced new Lifecycle Services (LCS) solutions tailored to market-specific needs to create more value for customers. One such solution is the LCS for Crushing as a Service, a transformative model currently operational in South America. This model allows customers to run crushing facilities without investing capital, offering predictable costs, rapid mobilization, and high performance from the start.

Another solution is the globally available LCS for Pumps availability, designed for customers who need continuous pumping performance. This service boosts pump equipment availability and parts supply, reduces capital expenses, and enhances operational reliability. Ultimately, it lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Tirkkonen explained: “The new LCS framework expands on transactional service contracts. Firstly, LCS help customers to scale in-house expertise by accessing the specialized knowledge and support of Metso’s experts.”

He adds, “Risk-sharing helps the customer to reduce their operational uncertainty; additionally, the customer can focus more on driving strategic business growth, as Metso is responsible for agreed activities and targets. The mutual commitment to long-term targets fosters a win-win situation through improved planning and control for both parties in the partnership.”

The LCS model now includes solutions for parts, equipment, and process island scopes, with three partnership levels focusing on stability, optimization, or growth. The portfolio continues to expand as Metso introduces new solutions. With over 15 years of experience in providing Lifecycle Services, Metso currently manages more than 550 active LCS partnerships worldwide.

Metso plans to showcase the new LCS framework and its solutions for the first time at the Brazilian Mining Expo & Congress Exposibram 2025, Latin America’s largest mining industry event, organized annually by the Brazilian Mining Institute (IBRAM) from October 28 to 30, 2025. Following Exposibram, Metso will further promote its evolving LCS portfolio, which consistently delivers measurable value to customers at key global events.

Readers can learn more about Life Cycle Services for mining and aggregate customers on www.Metso.com.