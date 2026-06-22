Tulugak Northern Voice launches to support northern development

Credit: Transfert Environnement et Société

Tulugak Northern Voice, a new joint venture between Transfert Environnement et Société and Inuit researcher and policy specialist Kimberly Fairman, has launched to support engagement, consultation and development processes across Canada’s North.

The Yellowknife-based venture aims to help communities, Inuit organizations, governments and project proponents navigate regulatory and impact assessment processes while advancing development opportunities that are both economically viable and locally supported.

The partners said the initiative was created in response to growing development activity across the North, including infrastructure, energy and critical minerals projects, and a need for approaches rooted in Inuit priorities, governance and community well-being.

"As the North and the resources it holds are generating growing interest across sectors worldwide, it is essential that engagement and consultation activities be led by Inuit experts when possible and grounded in trust," said Fairman, a founding partner of the venture.