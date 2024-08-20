Uranium Energy reports 12.7% eU3O8 over 7.2 metres at Roughrider deposit

Uranium Energy (NYSE American:UEC) has announced results from its Roughrider project in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. The company drilled 850 metres northeast […]
By Salima Virani August 20, 2024 At 12:38 pm
Uranium Energy’s Roughrider deposit in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. (Image courtesy of Uranium Energy )

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Uranium Energy (NYSE American:UEC) has announced results from its Roughrider project in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. The company drilled 850 metres northeast of the Roughrider deposit, uncovering the highest-grade mineralization outside the known resource area on a parallel trend.

Drill hole RR-940 intersected basement-hosted uranium mineralization, grading 6.96% eU3Oover 13.5 meters, including a sub-interval with a grade of 12.7% eU3O8 over 7.2 metres. These findings suggest additional resource potential, prompting continued drilling in the area.

Earlier this year, Uranium Energy employed Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) technology at Roughrider, identifying new exploration targets. The company plans to further investigate the Roughrider north exploration corridor with 25 additional drill holes this summer.

In parallel, Uranium Energy is advancing an initial assessment technical report based on existing resources and conducting environmental baseline studies and community engagement to progress licensing and permitting.

“We have intersected uranium mineralization in multiple drill holes between the East and Far East zones, further demonstrating there is likely continuity between these zones. The north exploration corridor is largely untested and our team, with the help of the ANT survey, has been able to develop priority drill targets along the trend,” said Uranium Energy VP exploration Chris Hamel.

For more details, visit www.UraniumEnergy.com

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 21 2024 - Aug 22 2024
The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) Summit III
Aug 26 2024 - Aug 28 2024
INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING
Aug 29 2024 - Aug 31 2024
International Conference on Graphene and 2D Materials
Sep 16 2024 - Sep 18 2024
3rd International Meet on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology

Related Posts