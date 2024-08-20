Uranium Energy reports 12.7% eU3O8 over 7.2 metres at Roughrider deposit

Uranium Energy (NYSE American:UEC) has announced results from its Roughrider project in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. The company drilled 850 metres northeast of the Roughrider deposit, uncovering the highest-grade mineralization outside the known resource area on a parallel trend.

Drill hole RR-940 intersected basement-hosted uranium mineralization, grading 6.96% eU 3 O 8 over 13.5 meters, including a sub-interval with a grade of 12.7% eU 3 O 8 over 7.2 metres. These findings suggest additional resource potential, prompting continued drilling in the area.

Earlier this year, Uranium Energy employed Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) technology at Roughrider, identifying new exploration targets. The company plans to further investigate the Roughrider north exploration corridor with 25 additional drill holes this summer.

In parallel, Uranium Energy is advancing an initial assessment technical report based on existing resources and conducting environmental baseline studies and community engagement to progress licensing and permitting.

“We have intersected uranium mineralization in multiple drill holes between the East and Far East zones, further demonstrating there is likely continuity between these zones. The north exploration corridor is largely untested and our team, with the help of the ANT survey, has been able to develop priority drill targets along the trend,” said Uranium Energy VP exploration Chris Hamel.

