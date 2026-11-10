Uzbekistan mining conference to feature 200-plus industry leaders

More than 200 senior executives from major mining companies will be in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, at the beginning of December for the International […]
By David Cassels November 10, 2026 At 10:31 am

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Navoi Muruntau mine Uzbekistan
From the Muruntau mine in Uzbekistan. Credit: Navoi

More than 200 senior executives from major mining companies will be in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, at the beginning of December for the International Congress “Mining of Uzbekistan and Central Asia.”

Organized by Vostock Capital UK, the event will feature discussions ranging from major investment projects and mine modernizations to resource diplomacy and regional challenges. In addition to mining executives, presentations will be given by technology and equipment leaders, government officials and independent consultants. 

Speakers include Gulbahor Tojimirzayeva, the chair of the Association of Metallurgy of Uzbekistan, Zehra Zeynep Dereli, ODAŞ CA’s (IST: ODAS) general director, and Leyla Keser, chair of TETHYS Gateway Trading among others. 

The conference is taking place Dec. 1 and 2 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Tashkent.

For more information, visit: https://mininguz.com/

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 14 2026 - Nov 14 2026
13th International Conference on Environmental Chemistry
Nov 16 2026 - Nov 18 2026
Process Mineralogy ’26
Nov 16 2026 - Nov 17 2026
Carbon Capture USA 2026
Nov 19 2026 - Nov 20 2026
Critical Minerals ’26: Processing & Recycling

Related Posts