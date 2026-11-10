Uzbekistan mining conference to feature 200-plus industry leaders

From the Muruntau mine in Uzbekistan. Credit: Navoi

More than 200 senior executives from major mining companies will be in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, at the beginning of December for the International Congress “Mining of Uzbekistan and Central Asia.”

Organized by Vostock Capital UK, the event will feature discussions ranging from major investment projects and mine modernizations to resource diplomacy and regional challenges. In addition to mining executives, presentations will be given by technology and equipment leaders, government officials and independent consultants.

Speakers include Gulbahor Tojimirzayeva, the chair of the Association of Metallurgy of Uzbekistan, Zehra Zeynep Dereli, ODAŞ CA’s (IST: ODAS) general director, and Leyla Keser, chair of TETHYS Gateway Trading among others.

The conference is taking place Dec. 1 and 2 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Tashkent.

For more information, visit: https://mininguz.com/