VEGA Instruments Canada expands business support for uranium, fertilizer miners

Vivek Verma, business development manager uranium and fertilizers, VEGA Instruments. Credit: VEGA Instruments Canada

Vega Instruments Canada is expanding several of its development teams, including support for uranium and fertilizer miners in this country. The new face is that of Vivek Verma, business development manager for that sector.

Verma is based in Saskatoon, Sask., and brings more than 12 years of experience in instrumentation, along with more than 10 years of engineering experience supporting customers in the mining and fertilizer industries. He holds a bachelor's degree in electronics and instrumentation and is currently pursuing his P.Eng. designation in Saskatchewan.

As a new business manager, he will work closely with customers and industry partners to better understand their process measurement challenges and connect them with solutions that support safe reliable and efficient operations.

To learn more about sensors for level, point level and pressure measurement, as well as devices and software, visit www.VEGA.com.