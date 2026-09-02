Sponsored video: AME urges tax fix to advance projects

A gap in Canada’s exploration tax incentives is making it harder to finance the studies needed to turn mineral discoveries into mines, the Vancouver-based Association for Mineral Exploration says in a new video.

The AME wants Ottawa to expand Canadian Exploration Expenses eligibility to cover technical studies, engineering and feasibility costs. The group argues the change would help advance 171 critical mineral projects facing a financing gap between discovery and construction.

“It’s all beneath our feet, but it’s incumbent upon us to seize the opportunity, to realize that opportunity,” AME President and CEO Todd Stone said an interview in August. “Ambition is great, but action’s what it takes to actually realize the ambition.”

More than 130 organizations have backed the campaign, Stone said, with Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan also supporting the push. He argues uncertainty over U.S. trade policy strengthens the case for developing Canada’s own mineral supplies.

Watch the full interview below.