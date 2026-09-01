ACG Metals produces first copper concentrate at Turkish mine 

ACG Metals (LON: ACG) produced its first copper concentrate from its Gediktepe mine in Türkiye, marking its transition from precious metals and zinc as it targets full production by the end of 2026.

The copper concentrate was produced safely and on budget. ACG is targeting annual production of 40,000 tonnes of copper once the operation reaches steady state.

As demand for the metal continues to rise globally, Gediktepe now moves into the ramp-up phase focusing on increasing throughput and optimizing plant performance.

“Our priority is now a disciplined ramp-up, progressively increasing throughput and recoveries, delivering consistent concentrate quality and advancing towards steady-state production,” Artem Volynets, chairman and chief executive officer of ACG said.

The mine was once a single-stream gold, silver and zinc mine, and now is moving into copper production as AI, electrification and other technologies are increasing demand for it.