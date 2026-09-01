Sandvik reveals new autonomous electric concept drill

Sandvik's Sami concept drill. Credit: Sandvik

At its Future of Mining 2026 conference, Sandvik (STO: SAND) revealed a new fully autonomous, battery-electric surface drilling concept to demonstrate the company’s vision for the next generation of surface mining.

The concept was revealed under the persona Sami, although Sandvik made it clear that it is not a new product, but simply a look to the future. Sami combines artificial intelligence (AI), enhanced robotics, electrification and digital connectivity.

“By challenging conventional ways of working, we’re helping to create the next generation of safer, more productive, more reliable and increasingly autonomous mines,” said Patrick Murphy, Sandvik’s president of mining.

The design is built on a boom-drill platform, with no operator cabin since it is fully autonomous. It carries its drill bits, collar pipes and hammers onboard, while a robotic tool performs bit changes, installs collar pipes and replaces hammers.

It can also measure hole depth and deviation after drilling, navigate through mine environments and track people, equipment and other objects. The machine distinguishes between dynamic and stationary obstacles and responds accordingly. LED displays communicate the machine's operational status to personnel on the job site.

“Sami is a concept rather than a product, but the technologies behind it are very real,” said Riku Pulli, Sandvik’s president of digital mining technologies. “Many of the capabilities being demonstrated today will help shape the evolution of our offering and find their way into future solutions for surface mining customers.”

The concept is managed through Sandi, Sandvik's AI agent. Sandvik says the AI assigns drilling tasks across the broader fleet, while Sami autonomously plans and executes its work cycle.

Future of Mining 2026 is taking place in Tampere, Finland on Sept. 1 and 2.