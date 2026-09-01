GTK taps Metso to supply equipment for pilot plant

GTK Mintec’s new pilot plant in Outokumpu, Finland. Credit Metso

Metso (HEL: METSO) says it has entered an agreement with the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) to supply processing technology for GTK Mintec’s new pilot plant in Outokumpu, Finland.

The plant will expand GTK’s research capabilities for the mining and mineral industry. It will feature mineral testing for beneficiation and testing of energy-efficient solutions to reduce water and chemical consumption.

“GTK Mintec is one of our strategic spearheads,” said GTK’s director general Saku Vuori. “The renewal work is progressing well, and this agreement represents a significant step forward in strengthening the services offered to industry.”

Metso says the plant will use digitalization and automation solutions to process data from equipment throughout the plant. This will accelerate test results and improve data quality.

“Metso and GTK have collaborated for decades,” said Piia Karhu, Metso’s president of minerals. Karhu added that the new GTK Mintec pilot plant “provides an excellent environment for developing and testing minerals processing and circular economy solutions.”

The pilot plant will start operations at the end of 2028. No further financial details were released.

To learn more, visit: https://www.metso.com/corporate/media/news/2026/9/metso-and-geological-survey-of-finland-signed-agreement-for-concentrator-plant-delivery-to-gtk-mintecs-new-pilot-plant-in-outokumpu/