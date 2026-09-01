Sandvik kicks off future of mining 2026

The conference is taking place in Tampere, Finland Sept. 1 and 2. Credit: Sandvik

Sandvik (STO: SAND) says this year’s Future of Mining is exploring how electrification, automation, digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) are being applied across mining operations.

Day one featured a full day conference with presentations and panel discussions on zero-entry mining, electrification and digital transformation. Several major companies were present, including AngloGold Ashanti, Boliden, Byrnecut, Codelco, Eldorado Gold, Freeport, Glencore, LKAB, Mariana Minerals, Sonal Mining Technology and Torex Gold.

“There is tremendous value in having our customers, experts and industry peers together in the same place, seeing new technology in action, exchanging experiences and challenging us on what the industry needs next,” said Patrick Murphy, Sandvik’s president of mining.

Following the conference, customers visited Sandvik’s underground test mine, surface test pit and rock drill factory in Tampere to see the company’s technologies in operation.

Future of Mining 2026 is taking place in Tampere, Finland on Sept. 1 and 2.