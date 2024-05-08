Veracio’s TruScan chosen by Idaho Copper to scan cores

Idaho Copper has chosen TruScan from Veracio to scan about 18,300 metres of drill cores. TruScan will digitally scan and measure drill core pulled from the CuMo project over the past 20 years. Veracio, a subsidiary of Boart Longyear, is a global leader in providing integrated technology solutions to the mining industry to improve speed and reliability of data recovery for core samples.

The TruScan mobile scanning unit, which is about the size of a cargo van, contains sophisticated software and XRF (X-ray fluorescence ) scanning equipment that analyzes drill core at intervals as small as 1.5 cm to detect and measure copper and molybdenum grades. Each of the elements present in a sample produces a set of characteristic fluorescent X-rays (a fingerprint) that is unique for that specific element.

The exploration company will use this data to confirm previous laboratory analyses of the metal distribution within the core and compare the detailed scan results with previous studies. The results will then be used to determine potential ore sorting parameters in an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA ), and to select various bulk core samples for detailed metallurgical and ore sorting studies.

The ultimate goal of this exercise is to reduce the overall mill size and significantly increase mill feed grades, which the company expects will translate into lower capital costs and higher profitability for the project.

Idaho Copper is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing a massive copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho, (the CuMo project). The CuMo project currently consists of 126 federal unpatented lode mining claims, and six patented mining claims. In total, the project comprises approximately 1,068 ha.

Learn more about how TruScan automates and improves geochemical, lithological, and structural logging on Veracio.com.