Wallbridge grows Fenelon gold zone in area 51 at depth and south of Ripley

­Wallbridge Mining Company (TSX:WM; OTC:WLBMF) has extended the gold mineralization at its 100%-owned Fenelon gold project 80 km east of the Detour Lake gold mine in Ontario. The current dill program is returning impressive results at depth in area 51 and to the south of the Ripley zone.

In area 51, hole FA-23-543 returned 18.26 g/t gold over 2.7 metres, including 38.63 g/t over 1.2 metres; 14.16 g/t over 2.5 metres; and 20.95 g/t over 0.5 metre.

Hole FA-23-547 in the Ripley zone expanded the known footprint of the gold mineralization that occurs in the Jeremie diorite to over 3.0 km in a north-south orientation. It returned 4.17 g/t gold over 1.5 metres, 5.10 g/t over 1.5 metres, and 3.47 g/t over 1.5 metres.

Wallbridge has three drill rigs operating: two at its Martiniere gold project and one more that is being moved from Fenelon to Grasset East to test that portion of the company’s land package.

Over the remainder of the year, exploration activities will continue to focus on further delineating the potential of the Detour-Fenelon land package. Additionally, Wallbridge expects to complete a preliminary economic assessment for the Fenelon deposit this month.

