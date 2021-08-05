Wallbridge infill drilling at Fenelon hits more good grades

In preparation for its initial resource estimate due by the end of the third quarter, Wallbridge Mining (TSX: WM) is nearing completion of the definition drilling program at the Fenelon gold property 75 km northwest of Matagami, Que.

Work has been done on multiple areas within a 1-km by 1.2-km area in the central part of the Fenelon gold system. The company has drilled about 260,000 metres within the last three years.

The Tabasco-Cayenne-Contact zone returned these assays:

3.75 g/t gold over 27 metres, including 5.73 g/t over 16 metres in FA-21-268A;

4.95 g/t gold over 11.7 metres, including 9.22 g/t over 5.7 metres, and 17.6 g/t over 2.40 metres in FA-21-264A; and

6.79 g/t gold over 5.5 metres, including 51.1 g/t over 0.60 metres in FA-21-260.

Area 51 returned these highlighted assays:

1.93 g/t gold over 13.5 metres and 92.38 g/t over 0.5 metre in FA-21-2644 above 300 metres; and

2.23 g/t gold over 10.8 metres in FA-21-224 below 300 metres.

Wallbridge executives are keenly awaiting the initial resource estimate, saying it will provide a snapshot of the true potential of the Fenelon system, which remains open.

The company has a land package stretching almost 90 km east from the Quebec border and covering more than 900 sq. km of the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The package includes the Martinere gold and the Grasset nickel sulphide projects, both of which are in the advanced exploration stage.

Assay results of 10 recent drill holes and two historic holes are tabulated in the news release of Aug. 5, 2021, available at www.WallbridgeMining.com.