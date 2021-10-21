Wallbridge reports results from Casault in Quebec

The first reported hole of thirteen drilled this summer into exploration targets at the Casault property in northwestern Quebec returned 2 metres grading 6.85 grams gold per tonne starting from a depth of 254.4 metres, Wallbridge Mining (TSX: WM) says.

The drill program at Casault is testing targets between four and twelve km west of the company’s Martiniere gold property and 34 to 41 km west of its flagship Fenelon gold property. Casault is about 110 km of the town of Matagami.

Casault covers more than 20 km of the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, along which the Martiniere and Fenelon gold deposits are located, and which also hosts Kirkland Lake Gold’s (TSX: K; US-OTC: KGI) Detour Lake gold mine, 40 km to the west in Ontario.

Wallbridge is earning up to 65% of the 177 sq km Cassualt project from Midland Exploration (TSXV: MD).

The drill hole is particularly significant, the company says, because it is located in a largely untested part of the property to the north. The other 12 holes, like the first, intersected strong shear and alteration zones with sulphide mineralization that are interpreted potentially to be part of gold-bearing systems.