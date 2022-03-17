Wärtsilä expands footprint in Canada with power plant order from Argonaut Gold

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply a natural gas fuelled 22-MW engine power plant to Argonaut Gold at its Magino project in Ontario. The company aims to be a growing presence in the Canadian energy market, as well as its strong position in serving the power needs for the mining industry globally. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2022.

The power plant will provide a reliable and cost-effective supply of electricity to the Magino gold mine located in the province of Ontario. The order includes four Wärtsilä 34SG gas engines, electrical equipment, auxiliaries and plant commissioning. The power plant will be in operation in 2023.

“The excellent reliability and heat rate efficiency of the Wärtsilä engines selected for this project are important factors for mining operations where power availability is absolutely essential and fuel costs are very significant. In 2021 alone, we received four engine power plant orders in Canada and three of those were from mining companies. This is a clear indication of our recognized capabilities and strength in this market,” commented Jon Rodriguez, director of engine power plants, North America, Wärtsilä Energy.

To date, Wärtsilä has supplied power generating capacity totalling 620 MW to mining operations in North America.

Wärtsilä power plants use natural gas, the cleanest fuel widely available today. It is considered an important transitional fuel as the development of zero-carbon future alternatives continues. Wärtsilä engines are a future-proof investment that can already combust 100% synthetic carbon-neutral methane and methanol and have the ability to operate on blends of natural gas and hydrogen as well.

For more information, visit https://www.wartsila.com/energy.