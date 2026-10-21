Weir names new president of minerals division

Marc Cameron, Weir's incoming president of the minerals division. Credit: Weir

Weir (LON: WEIR) has announced the appointment of Marc Cameron as the president of the company’s minerals division. Cameron will officially join Weir Oct. 26, becoming a member of the group executive.

Cameron assumes the role with more than 25 years of leadership experience across mining operations, heavy equipment, technology-led solutions and global commercial roles. He most recently served as Caterpillar’s (NYSE: CAT) senior vice-president of resource industries. In that position, he drove growth through integrated, customer-focused solutions and services. He also led the expansion of Caterpillar’s portfolio of data-driven mining technology and software solutions.

“I am delighted to welcome Marc to Weir. His deep mining operations experience, combined with his global commercial and technology expertise, gives him a strong understanding of our customers and the challenges they face,” said Andrew Neilson, Weir’s CEO. “I am confident that Marc will build on Minerals’ leading technology portfolio and close customer relationships to accelerate growth.”

Prior to his time at Caterpillar, Cameron spent almost two decades at Rio Tinto (TSX: RIO) where he held several operational and leadership roles, including managing director of Rio Tinto Kennecott and the president and COO of the Diavik diamond mine in Yellowknife.

Originally from New Brunswick, Cameron will be based in Fort Worth when he joins Weir.