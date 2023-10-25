Wheaton invests US$115M plus silver stream in Mineral Park mine

By Marilyn Scales October 25, 2023 At 2:24 pm
With support from Wheaton Precious Metals, the Mineral Park copper mine is again headed toward production. Credit: Origin Mining

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM; NYSE:FWB) has agreed to invest US$115 million during construction of the Mineral Park polymetallic project in Arizona. The money will be paid in three installments of US$25 million and a final installment of $40 million to Waterton Copper.

Wheaton has also agreed to purchase 100% of the silver produced by the mine over the project life. Payable silver is calculated using a fixed payable factor of 90%.

"Waterton Copper is delighted to have Wheaton Precious Metals' support," said Isser Elishis, executive chair. "Waterton is investing approximately US$600 million to optimize Mineral Park including significant capital investments in new primary crushers, secondary and pebble crushing circuits, and new higher-power SAG mills, which are expected to result in decades of operational excellence."

Mineral Park has a 12-year mine life, with the potential to extend production to over 20 years. Attributable production is forecast to average at least 690,000 oz. of silver per year for the first five years, rising to an average of 740,000 oz. over the life of the project.

The project is owned and operated by Origin Mining, a subsidiary of Waterton Copper. It is located near Kingsman, in the northwest corner of Arizona. The project is in the second phase of construction with completion expected by the end of the first quarter 2025. Large scale open pit copper mining began in 1963 and continued into 2014. Origin purchased the property in 2015.

More information about Wheaton Precious Metals can be found on the corporate website.

Comments

