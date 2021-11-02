Where is the missing Kumtor gold?

Canada’s Centerra Gold (TSX: CG) says the Kumtor mine the Kyrgyz government had expropriated in May has underperformed the 2021 mine plan […]
By Henry Lazenby November 2, 2021 At 2:55 pm
Centerra says 40 metres of water at Kumtor pit threats workers, environment
Credit: Centerra Gold

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Canada's Centerra Gold (TSX: CG) says the Kumtor mine the Kyrgyz government had expropriated in May has underperformed the 2021 mine plan for June through September by 24%.

According to Centerra, Kyrgyz officials and the government-imposed 'external management' continue to claim that Kumtor operates normally, but the numbers tell a very different story.

"In particular, gold output plunged more than 24% below Centerra's approved 2021 mine plan over the period between June and September," it says in an emailed statement.

"That means the external management poured about KGS 6.2 billion ($73.5 million) less gold, based on the average gold price for the period."

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 13 2021 - Nov 20 2021
ALTA 2021 Nickel-Cobalt-Copper, Uranium-REE, Gold-PM, In Situ Recovery, Lithium & Battery Technology Conference & Exhibition
Feb 06 2022 - Feb 08 2022
Geo Week
Apr 11 2022 - Apr 13 2022
Global Conference on Environmental Science and Applications (GCEE-2022)
Apr 14 2022 - Apr 16 2022
Untitled“International Conference on Polymer Science and Composite Materials” (ICPSCM-2022)

Related Posts