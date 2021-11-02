Where is the missing Kumtor gold?

Canada's Centerra Gold (TSX: CG) says the Kumtor mine the Kyrgyz government had expropriated in May has underperformed the 2021 mine plan for June through September by 24%.

According to Centerra, Kyrgyz officials and the government-imposed 'external management' continue to claim that Kumtor operates normally, but the numbers tell a very different story.

"In particular, gold output plunged more than 24% below Centerra's approved 2021 mine plan over the period between June and September," it says in an emailed statement.

"That means the external management poured about KGS 6.2 billion ($73.5 million) less gold, based on the average gold price for the period."