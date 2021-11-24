Whitehorse Gold advances Skukum

Yukon-focused explorer Whitehorse Gold (TSXV: WHG) is making steady progress assessing a development path for its high-grade district-scale Skukum property in an advanced, brownfield camp, 88 km south of Whitehorse.

Led by an experienced management team and board with Kevin Weston as CEO, Whitehorse Gold recently completed a $15.3 million equity financing to fund the 2021 resource expansion and upgrade drill campaign.

“Our core strategy is to convert the existing resources to higher-confidence categories, expand it, potentially make discoveries given the multitude of drill-ready targets on the property, and to figure out a fast track to small-scale production,” Weston tells The Northern Miner on a recent sponsored site visit.

Weston says the company has successfully consolidated the expansive Skukum land package for the first time since its initial discovery over a hundred years ago, giving it a unique opportunity to compile and assess the various historical datasets for discovery potential.

To date, the project has seen significant historical drilling totalling 141,547 metres. The company has made a concerted effort to integrate historical hand-drawn maps and data into the model.