Windfall Geotek to exhibit AI-based drill target generation technology at PDAC 2022

Windfall Geotek unveiled its artificial intelligence (AI) software that aims to improve exporation efficiency by leveraging big data at the PDAC conference this week in Toronto. Windfall’s platform analyzes geological data from disparate systems to generate the highest probable drill targets. The technology works for all metals including copper, nickel, lithium, gold, silver, cobalt, and platinum among others.
Windfall has applied its skills, expertise, and leading AI platform for customers at 85 projects around the world.
Some of the company's notable projects include:
