Windfall Geotek to exhibit AI-based drill target generation technology at PDAC 2022

Windfall Geotek unveiled its artificial intelligence (AI) software that aims to improve exporation efficiency by leveraging big data at the PDAC conference this week in Toronto. Windfall’s platform analyzes geological data from disparate systems to generate the highest probable drill targets. The technology works for all metals including copper, nickel, lithium, gold, silver, cobalt, and platinum among others.

Windfall has applied its skills, expertise, and leading AI platform for customers at 85 projects around the world.

Some of the company's notable projects include:

The first AI targets in the world that led to a mine at Metanor-Bachelor Lake: Windfall Geotek identified three target zones that resulted in several new discoveries including Zone McRoy, with 26 metres of 10.2 g/t gold.

Canada Nickel achieved an industry-low of less than $.01/lb. of nickel discovered with the help of Windfall Geotek's technology.

Windfall Geotek assisted in reducing the exploration area by 90% on the Kjøli VMS project to help focus on less than 10 sq. km. with a total of 24 targets found on the 150 sq. km. area.

For additional information on Windfall Geotek's AI technology, visit www.windfallgeotek.com.