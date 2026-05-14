With $12.8B in mineral sales, Saskatchewan positions itself as Canada’s next critical mineral powerhouse

Bethune potash mine in Saskatchewan. Credit: K+S Potash Canada

Saskatchewan’s energy and resources minister, Chris Beaudry, announced that last year was a record-breaker for the province’s mining sector.

In 2025, the prairie province generated more than $12.8 billion in mineral sales, a notable increase from 2024. According to a press release, potash and uranium sales rose by 18% and 24%, respectively, a new industry record.

This news means that Saskatchewan’s uranium sales have surpassed the province’s 2030 growth targets by more than 50% in consecutive years.

But it was not only potash and uranium that saw an increase, according to Beaudry. “Other Saskatchewan mineral projects are advancing including in helium, lithium, gold, copper and zinc. The diversity of our natural resources sector is our strength and one of the reasons Saskatchewan is a true critical minerals powerhouse.”

Jon Weisblatt, Trident Resources CEO, said he is confident in the sector’s future. “Saskatchewan continues to build strong momentum as a destination of choice for resource development and investment, and we are encouraged by the growing excitement across the province around both critical and precious metals.”

In addition, the press release announced that Saskatchewan is on track to start producing three new critical minerals — copper, zinc and lithium — by late 2026.

The Saskatchewan mining association president, Pam Schwann, also celebrated the news: “In a time of global uncertainty, mineral producers in Saskatchewan offer a secure and reliable source of critical minerals that provide food and clean energy security to our global trading partners, while creating economic and social benefits here at home.”