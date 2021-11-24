YMP awards 35 scholarships worth $125,000 for 2021

The Young Mining Professionals (YMP) have awarded $125,000 in scholarship funds to 35 scholarship winners for 2021. The goal is to attract and recognize the next generation of Canadian mining industry leaders.

The scholarships support post-secondary academic studies in earth sciences, engineering and other mining related programs. YMP also seek to reflect the industry’s increasingly diverse workforce with 15 scholarships awarded to women and four to members of the Indigenous community.

The recipients of the largest amounts were Sharlyne Umphrey ($10,000 Agnico Kajussissimainarniq award), Hannah Lecocq ($10,000 Barrick Peter Munk award), Alix Xu ($10,000 B2Gold UBC Mining award), and Pierre-Oliver Leroux ($15,000 O3 Mining award).

Click here to see a complete list of all the winners and their biographical information. Awards are made on the basis of merit and by lottery draw.

The YMP scholarships are made possible by the generosity of Agnico Eagle Mines, Alamos Gold, American Eagle Gold, Barrick Gold, Baselode Energy, Champion Iron Ore, Equinox Gold, IAMGOLD, Joan Margaret Stewart, Kinross Gold, Mistango River Resources, O3 Mining, Orefinders, QC Copper & Gold, TD Securities, The Northern Miner, Yamana Gold and YMP Toronto (www.YMPScholarships.com).