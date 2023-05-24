Zelandez enters North American lithium brine field services market

Zelandez, a leading global provider of services to the lithium brine industry, is expanding into the North American market. Already serving the majority of the world’s lithium brine industry, the company will now offer its cutting-edge subsurface sensors, exploration, and extraction solutions to Canadian and American lithium mines.

“It’s time to upgrade lithium production in North America. The challenge of U.S. lithium supply constraints presents an enormous opportunity for our bespoke lithium technology and solutions, says Zelandez CEO Gene Morgan. “Our extensive experience serving lithium mining companies in the South American lithium triangle places us in an ideal position to make a significant contribution to the North American lithium industry. This is critical for the world’s energy transition. We are optimistic for the North American market this decade.”

Unlike many of its competitors that provide lithium miners with one-dimensional data, Zelandez sets itself apart with specialist lithium technology that delivers comprehensive geophysical data analysis and interpretation. This specialized technology provides actionable insights that clients can implement immediately.

Zelandez specializes in lithium brine exploration and extraction technology that enhances mining operations. Utilizing advanced geophysical technologies, such as borehole magnetic resonance, and expert geoscience knowledge, the company provides critical subsurface insights. Its range of services include aquifer characterization and testing, spent brine reinjection strategies, well diagnostics and recovery, exploration and development services, below-ground and above-ground sensors, and evaporation pond monitoring solutions.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company offers case studies on its website, www.Zelandez.com.