American Creek shares up on Treaty Creek drill results

American Creek Resources (TSXV: AMK) released results of the initial mineral resource estimate for the Goldstorm and Copper Belle zones at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in British Columbia.

A total of 218 drill holes totaling 105,658.8 metres were used. According to the company, the constraining open-pit shell contains 14.2 million ounces of measured and indicated gold-equivalent ounces at an average grade of 0.72 g/t gold-equivalent and 5.3 million measured and indicated out-of-pit gold-equivalent ounces at an average grade of 0.80 g/t gold-equivalent.

The 179-sq.-km property within the Golden Triangle borders Seabridge Gold’s KSM project to the southwest and Pretium Resources’ Brucejack property to the southeast.

Tudor Gold has a 60% interest in Treaty Creek; American Creek Resources and Teuton Resources each hold a 20% interest.

“The Goldstorm zone remains open on all fronts and to depth, and our priority for 2021 will be to complete the drilling to the Northeast and Southeast limits as well as to depth. The objective will be to convert as much of the 7.9 million ounces of inferred mineral resource averaging 0.79 g/t gold-equivalent to measured and indicated resource classifications, in addition to finding the limits to the mineralized zones within the Goldstorm zone,” said Tudor Gold president Walter Storm.

According to the company, only 10% to 12% of the gold-equivalent values are attributed to silver and copper mineralization, indicating a strong gold-dominate system.

Midday Monday, American Creek’s stock was up nearly 15% on the TSXV. The company has a $134-million market capitalization. Tudor Gold stock was up 2.69%.

This story first appeared on www.MINING.com.