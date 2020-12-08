Canadian Mining Journal

Cassiar Gold’s Cassiar project in B.C. Credit: Cassiar Gold

Cassiar Gold has released the last of its drill results from the 2020 exploration campaign at its Cassiar gold project in northern B.C. The 24-hole program was designed to confirm the results of historical assays and expand near-surface resources at the Taurus deposit, including the higher-grade Sable zone.

“These are our best results from Taurus yet,” said Cassiar CEO Marco Roque in a release. “The remarkable intercept lengths with attractive grades within and around the Taurus resource enhance our confidence in the deposit and its potential for expansion.”

Highlights from the final 10 holes released from the 4,718-metre drill program included 18.2 metres of 5.43 g/t gold (from 141.3 metres), including 0.8 metre of 22.4 g/t gold and 13.6 metres of 2.77 g/t gold at the southeast extent of the Taurus deposit (hole 116) in the Sable zone.

Hole 116 was one of four infill and extension drillholes at the Sable zone drilled 50 metres apart on southwest trending vertical sections. The drilling confirmed that the mineralization does not extend past the 2019 resource shell boundary.

Four holes tested the central portion of the Taurus deposit, with highlights including 83.4 metres of 1.2 g/t gold starting from 7.1 metres (hole 114) and 9.6 metres of 2.51 g/t gold from 33 metres (hole 120).

True widths have not been determined.

Two holes were also drilled at North Taurus, near historical workings, returning a highlight intercept of 4 metres of 2.71 g/t gold starting at 80.9 metres depth in hole 124.

The Cassiar project includes 560 sq. km of claims located 117 km by road northeast of Dease Lake. The project includes the Taurus bulk-tonnage target and high-grade veins in the Table Mountain area, which also hosts 600,000 tonnes of historic tailings grading roughly 1 g/t gold.

Cassiar Gold, which changed its name from Margaux Resources in September, plans to conduct 15,000 metres focused on high-grade vein mineralization in the South Cassiar area next year.

In 2019, the company released an inferred resource for Taurus totalling 1 million oz. gold in 21.8 million tonnes grading 1.43 g/t gold.

For more information, visit www.cassiargold.com.