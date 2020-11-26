Genesis gold assays ‘among the best’ yet from Chevrier in Quebec

At Genesis Metals’ Chevrier project in Quebec. Credit: Genesis Metals

Genesis Metals has released highlights from the latest 10 holes drilled at its Chevrier project near Chibougamau, Que., including 10.7 metres of 13.03 g/t gold in hole 76.

The intercept, starting at 99.3 metres depth, was part of a longer 40.5-metre intercept grading 4.56 g/t gold.

Other highlights include: 4.6 metres of 7.49 g/t gold starting at 82.5 metres, part of a 34.4-metre interval grading 2.16 g/t gold in hole 77; and 1.6 metres of 5.02 g/t gold starting at 173 metres depth, part of a 17.15-metre intercept grading 1.06 g/t gold in hole 74.

True widths are estimated at 79-88% of reported intercepts.

The results are the first released from the company’s ongoing 24-hole, 6,208-metre, phase 2 drilling program at Chevrier. The campaign is designed to test the downplunge continuity of recently identified high-grade gold shoots in the 1.2-km by 200-metre Main zone, with Genesis probing the boundaries and volumes of six sub-zones, both within and below the Main zone.

The best assays released (holes 76 and 77) were from the Fox subzone.

“We are very pleased with the high grades drilled in the core of the Fox subzone in holes GM-20-76 and 77, which continue to define apparent continuity in this area of the Main Zone deposit,” said Genesis Metals CEO David Terry in a release. “These holes are among the best drilled on the property to date.”

The 275-sq.-km Chevrier project hosts the Main and East zones, which were part of a 2019 resource estimate. Combined open pit and underground resources in the indicated category at the project stand at 10.8 million tonnes averaging 1.22 g/t gold for 423,000 oz. Combined inferred resources add 1.1 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t gold for 44,000 oz.

For more information, visit www.GenesisMetalsCorp.com.