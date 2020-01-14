GOLD: Corvus finds more gold at Mother Lode

NEVADA – Corvus Gold has released drill results from its Mother Lode project which intercepted mineralization outside of the resource limits and identified a new discovery below the current deposit.

Drill highlights include:

36.6 metres of 2.43 g/t gold from outside of the current resource limits;

36.6 metres of 1.79 g/t gold from outside of the current resource limits; and

42.1 metres of 1.6 g/t gold from below the Mother Lode deposit.

The area of mineralization below Mother Lode, called the Central Intrusive zone, features higher-grade oxide mineralization with additional follow-up drilling planned. Corvus expects the CIZ to potentially support both open pit and future underground mining. The company has interpreted a widening intrusive dike system at CIZ which projects downwards.

“The latest intercepts from the new CIZ are encouraging and we believe they could represent the tip of the iceberg for a new high-value part of this growing deposit,” Jeffery Pontius, the company’s president and CEO said in a release. “The phase-4 Mother Lode exploration program is designed to unlock what Corvus anticipates may be the deep potential for both high-grade oxide and deeper sulphide mineralization in this promising new sediment-hosted deposit.”

Current measured and indicated resources at the 36.5-sq.-km Mother Lode project stand at 53.4 million tonnes at 0.68 g/t gold for a total of 1.16 million oz. with additional inferred resources of 16.2 million tonnes at 0.46 g/t gold for a total of 241,000 oz; 52.2 million of these tonnes are in the heap leach category.

The company’s 91-sq.-km North Bullfrog project borders Mother Lode; both are located within the Bullfrog mining district host to epithermal gold systems. Mother Lode is a new discovery of a sediment-hosted gold system.

For more information, visit www.CorvusGold.com.