GOLD: Minaurum adds property to its Mexican portfolio

MEXICO – Minaurum Gold announced that it has expanded its presence in the Alamos mining district in Sonora by acquiring control of the Aurífero gold project.

In a press release, Minaurum said that the 12.3-sq.-km project lies 35 km northwest of its Alamos silver property. In the middle of both projects is Mexico’s third-largest copper mine, Cobre Del Mayo’s Piedras Verdes mine.

According to the Vancouver-based miner, Aurífero contains a swarm of gold- and silver-bearing epithermal veins within a northwest-southeast-trending zone that is 3 km long by over 400 metres wide.

“Historical data shows that the project has never been drilled deeper than 135 metres and some of the deepest holes stopped in mineralization,” Darrell Rader, Minaurum’s president and CEO, said in the press brief. “Our due diligence found evidence that past exploration and current mining targeted only the highest levels of a substantial epithermal gold and silver system. We will permit and drill several deep holes in 2020 to test our geological model.”

