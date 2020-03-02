GOLD: Nordgold doubles mineral resources in Nunavut

NUNAVUT – Russian gold producer Nordgold announced that it has more than doubled the mineral resources at its Pistol Bay gold project.

In a press release, Nordgold said that a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Vickers gold deposit reveals a 114% increase in inferred open-pit resources, reaching 1.58 million oz. of gold at a grade of 2.2 g/t, versus a previous estimate of 739,000 oz at 2.95 g/t (published in 2016, completed by RPA).

Norgold said the increase follows an extensive 2019 drilling program to evaluate a potential extension of the high-grade mineralized zone at Vickers.

“The 2019 drilling program was a clear success, and we are pleased to have more than doubled the resources at the project,” Nikolai Zelensk, Nordgold’s CEO, said in the media brief. “This gives us even greater confidence in its potential and justifies our decision to invest a further $3 million in a 2020 exploration campaign.”

Pistol Bay consists of 860 sq. km of mineral rights within the underexplored Rankin-Ennadai greenstone belt, on the west coast of the Hudson Bay.

