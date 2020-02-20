GOLD: Osisko grows Windfall resource to 5.1M oz

QUEBEC – With the release of an updated resource for Osisko Mining’s 124-sq.-km Windfall project, total resources in all categories increased to 5.1 million oz., at an average grade of 8.6 g/t gold.

The indicated component features 4.1 million tonnes at 9.1 g/t gold with a further 14.5 million inferred tonnes at 8.4 g/t.

Incorporating the drilling completed in 2019 resulted in a 60% increase in project-wide indicated resources and a 66% boost to inferred resources. Indicated and inferred grades increased by 11% and 18%, respectively, with a higher cutoff grade of 3.5 g/t compared to 3 g/t previously.

“The number of ounces and average grade at Lynx has continued to increase as we advance the resource infill drilling,” John Burzynski, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release. “Strong potential for expansion remains in the known Lynx zones, the majority of which are open along strike to the northeast and down plunge below 1,200 metres. The Triple 8 discovery, at approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth, was not included in the current mineral resource estimate but hosts excellent potential to add significant ounces with additional drilling.”

Out of three mineralized zones in the updated resource, the higher-grade Lynx zone is the primary resource contributor with the largest growth in ounces.

Drilling at Windfall continues with 19 rigs to upgrade resources ahead of a feasibility study. Additional work is targeting extensions of the Lynx and Fox zones and testing regional targets; a total of 250,000 metres of drilling is scheduled for this year.

Osisko is also completing an underground exploration ramp for additional infill work and collection of a third bulk sample; bulk sample results from December came in ahead of expectations.

The Windfall intrusive system sits along a 5-km long section of the Bank fault, within the 135-km Urban-Barry greenstone belt; the northern portion of the intrusive contact at Windfall remains unexplored. Osisko holds over 40% of the land staked within the greenstone belt.

