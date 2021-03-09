Golder selected by De Beers to lead closure of Victor mine

Victor mine. Credit: De Beers

De Beers Group has appointed Golder as the prime contractor to carry out the closure of the Victor mine, Ontario’s first and only diamond mine which operated from 2008 through 2019.

Following an extensive commercial process, Golder was selected to carry out the remaining closure activities, including demolition of the remaining infrastructure and rehabilitation of the site.

“Golder has a strong track record of successful closure and rehabilitation of industrial sites around the world, including working with local communities where they operate. We look forward to benefiting from their experience as we continue the responsible closure of Victor mine,” Maxwell Morapeli, head of asset retirement for De Beers Group, said in a release.

Golder is committed to offering employment opportunities for nearby Indigenous community members as a part of the day-to-day management of the site, including direct hires of operators and labourers, and contracting Indigenous companies for services. Golder is working closely with De Beers to provide skills training and business development opportunities that will serve the community beyond the conclusion of closure activities. Former Victor employees have also been hired to support the closure work.

“Golder is proud to have been selected to lead the responsible closure of the Victor mine. Golder’s multi-disciplinary team of construction, environmental and mining specialists will be implementing De Beers’ closure plan, having mobilized to site on Jan. 1, 2021 and with planned works into 2023,” added Greg Herasymuik, Golder’s Canadian region president.

“As we manage activities at site, including decommissioning the open pit, dismantling of surface infrastructure, rehabilitating the site and establishing long-term monitoring, we are committed to providing opportunities so that the local community can continue to be involved at Victor,” Herasymuik concluded. “We know that mines have a finite life, and we’re proud to have supported De Beers Group throughout the successful life of the Victor mine, and now into planned closure.”

