Infill drilling at Stog’er Tight hits high gold grades, good lengths

Infill drilling at the Stog’er Tight gold deposit continues to return high grades over good lengths. The property is part of Anaconda Mining’s (TSX: ANX; OTCQX: ANXGF) Point Rousse project, 6 km east of Baie Verte, Nfld.

The 1,271-metre infill program focused on the Camp Pond area of the deposit, located only 3 km from the company’s Pine Cove mill and tailings facility. The results will be used to finalize geological and resource modelling for that part of the Stog’er Tight deposit.

Highlights of the program included 8.46 g/t gold over 5 metres, 7.91 g/t over 6 metres, 9.26 g/t over 3 metres, 3.11 g/t over 4 metres, and 0.87 g/t over 6 metres. All the assays came from less than 100 metres from the surface.

Kevin Bullock, Anaconda president and CEO, said the company is encouraged by the drill results at Stog’er Tight – both for the infill results and the expansion potential of the deposit. He anticipates further development at the site.

The Stog’er Tight deposit has been traced over a strike length of 1,250 metres. It was mined between June 2018 and January 2020, and 17.102 oz. of gold were recovered. Resources currently sit at 204,100 indicated tonnes grading 2.19 g/t gold and 252,000 inferred tonnes at 3.30 g/t. Those numbers include probable reserves of 191,500 tonnes at 2.39 g/t gold.

Detailed infill drill results are available in a news release at www.AnacondaMining.com.