Canadian Mining Journal

Developer Integra Resources has appointed Mine Development Associates (MDA) as the lead consultant for a prefeasibility study (PFS) of the DeLamar gold-silver project in Idaho. The study is expected to take 10 months to complete and results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

MDA will be responsible for the resources and reserves, geology, open pit design, infrastructure design, mine scheduling, cost estimates and execution planning. M3 Engineering and Technology will provide a design for the process facilities, access and power infrastructure. Welsh Hagen has been selected for design of the tailings facility and heap-leach pad.

The U.S. division of SRK Consulting will start geochemical baseline studies in the fourth quarter, and aim to select samples and complete tests in the first quarter of next year.

“The upcoming DeLamar project prefeasibility study will be based on similar parameters that led to the robust 2019 preliminary economic study, demonstrating a baseline of gold and silver production to come from the heap leaching of oxide and transitional gold and silver mineralization from the Florida Mountain and DeLamar deposits,” George Salamis, Integra’s president and CEO said in a release.

Salamis also added that while last year’s preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the project assumed a 2,000 t/d milling scenario for the sulphide mineralization, in addition to heap leaching, the upcoming PFS will focus on a larger milling option.

The company closed out its most recent reporting period with $42 million in its treasury.

The 2019 (PEA) for DeLamar outlined a 27,000 t/d heap-leach operation with a 2,000 t/d mill, producing an average of 124,000 oz. of gold-equivalent a year over a 10-year mine life. DeLamar features measured and indicated resources of 172.4 million tonnes grading 0.7 g/t gold-equivalent for a total of 3.9 million gold-equivalent oz.; additional inferred include 28.3 million tonnes at 0.55 g/t gold-equivalent, totalling 500,000 oz. Resources are contained within the DeLamar and Florida Mountain deposits.

The project is 160 km from Boise and includes the historic DeLamar mine, which produced 1.6 million oz. of gold and 100 million oz. of silver.

For more information, visit www.IntegraResources.com.