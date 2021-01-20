Canadian Mining Journal

MacLean Engineering, Canada’s largest manufacturer of underground mining vehicles, is partnering with Sudbury’s Cambrian College to support skills and technology development for the electric, automated, and digitalized mine of today and tomorrow.

The MacLean Research and Training Facility in Sudbury, Ont., is set to host the practical component of Cambrian’s Industrial Battery Electric Vehicle Maintenance course. Cambrian’s curriculum, developed in part with MacLean technical input, is designed for heavy duty technicians currently working in the mining sector.

In addition to delivering corporate training courses, Cambrian’s Centre for Smart Mining is also the only federally recognized Technology Access Centre specific to the mining technology sector, with funding to support technology development and acceleration.

As such, the Cambrian-MacLean strategic skills and technology partnership will focus both on the training of heavy duty mechanics to support battery electric vehicle (BEV) fleets, as well as on supporting the development of the next generation of mechatronics workers in the mining industry by providing Cambrian students with the opportunity to work directly with the MacLean Advanced Vehicle Technology (AVT) team based out of the company’s research and training facility.

“Practical training for BEV mechanics and applied research opportunities for the next generation of mechatronics professionals to facilitate the adoption of on-vehicle technology – these are concrete examples of MacLean leveraging its test decline in Greater Sudbury to make a difference in the industry,” Stella Holloway, general manager for Northern Ontario operations at MacLean, said in a release. “This is a chance for us to walk the talk when it comes to ramping up our research and training facility to actively support long-term, positive change in mining and I’m thrilled that we’re doing this in partnership with Cambrian.”

“Successful innovation depends on great collaboration, and I think this partnership with MacLean is a perfect example,” added Stephen Gravel, manager of Cambrian’s Centre for Smart Mining. “No single educational institution or company can drive change entirely on its own, but rather it’s a spirit of cooperation that will help us drive innovation in mining of the 21st century and that’s why I’m confident we’ll succeed.”

For more information, visit www.MacLeanEngineering.com or www.CambrianCollege.ca.