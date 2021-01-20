Canadian Mining Journal

The first day of the Association for Mineral Exploration’s (AME) Remote Roundup featured a government industry forum that brought together industry experts from across Canada and, for the first time, overseas, to discuss unlocking the potential of metals critical to the economy and a greener future and the challenges of permitting and engagement with First Nations.

Moderated by Kendra Johnston, the AME’s president and CEO, the panel featured Fazil Mihlar, B.C.’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, Rohan Cobcroft, director at the Department for Energy and Mining, South Australia, and Ben Wither, general manager at Newcrest Red Chris Mining.

“Mining is inherently a risky activity, and the word risk comes from the Italian phrase ‘rischiare,’ which means ‘to dare,’” Deputy Minister Mihlar said. “Miners need to dare if they are going to succeed because that’s the only way a mining project gets done over a period of 10 to 15 years.”

