Minerva AI analysis drives gold hunt

Data delivered by Minerva Intelligence’s Driver software can substantially cut drilling costs.

Minerva Intelligence, an artificial intelligence and knowledge engineering company, has signed a service provision contract with Clarity Gold (OTC: CLGCF) for the use of Minerva’s proprietary Driver technology, enabling precision drill targeting and unparalleled insights into drilling data from Clarity’s Destiny project in the Abitibi.

“As the drill program progresses, our team has been diligently compiling and processing the historic database on the Destiny project which includes over 50,000 metres of drilling. The Driver AI analysis will enable our team to further unlock value of this extensive dataset as we continue advancing the Destiny Project,” said James Rogers, Clarity’s CEO.

Minerva can deliver insights by using their Driver software to identify multi-element zones in drilling data which are too time consuming and complicated to identify by conventional means. Driver then can associate these zones with relevant lithologies and structures and express this knowledge of identified exploration vectors extracted from exploration data in a form that enables computer reasoning. This will allow Clarity to precisely target their drilling program, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of dollars with an optimized drill plan.

Minerva’s cognitive reasoning platform then extends its AI work by comparing the identified vectors to hundreds of past and present mines throughout the world, shortlisting those most similar to Clarity’s targets, which can then serve as reliable, explainable models upon which geologists can build their drilling strategies.

“This contract with Clarity is a testament to the effectiveness of our AI technology in the domain of mineral prospecting,” said Scott Tillman, CEO of Minerva Intelligence. “Clarity is very confident in our Driver technology after conducting due diligence on our past projects, and Minerva is looking forward to quickly delivering valuable insights into the Destiny Project drilling data.”

More information about Driver can be found at www.MinervaIntelligence.com/DRIVER.