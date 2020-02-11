Mining Hall of Fame awards gala welcomes four inductees

The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame welcomed four extraordinary individuals during the thirty-second annual induction ceremony in January at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Industry giants Jerry Asp, Alex Balogh, Hans Lundberg and Eberhard Scherkus were celebrated for their exemplary careers and key contributions to the mining industry.

Master of ceremonies Anthony Vaccaro, group publisher of The Northern Miner and the Glacier Resource Innovation Group, acknowledged he had big shoes to fill after Pierre Lassonde relinquished the role last year. Vaccaro paid homage to his predecessor’s 18 years as MC with video clips of some of Lassonde’s best lines (“For those of you who don’t know me, that’s okay, I don’t know you either” and “What’s the difference between air miles and the Maple Leafs? At least air miles earn points.”)

“Pierre, your charm, your classiness, your sense of humour and your golden sense of style, which no one could ever emulate, has helped build this event into what it is today,” Vaccaro told the more than 1,000 attendees of the gala awards dinner.

Continue reading at The Northern Miner.